N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea had no additional suspected COVID-19 cases, according to its state media Saturday.
"No new fever cases were reported" over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 204 are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' rises to third on global Netflix chart
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments
-
(LEAD) Elementary school entry age to be lowered to five
-
S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok rises to No. 1 in world rankings
-
S. Korea launches new 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo The Great