Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:20 July 30, 2022

SEOUL, Jul. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/27 Sunny 60

Incheon 34/27 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/26 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/27 Rain 80

Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 30

Busan 30/26 Cloudy 30

