Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:20 July 30, 2022
SEOUL, Jul. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/27 Sunny 60
Incheon 34/27 Sunny 60
Suwon 35/26 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 34/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 32/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 30/27 Rain 80
Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 30
Busan 30/26 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' rises to third on global Netflix chart
-
(LEAD) Elementary school entry age to be lowered to five
-
Yoon's approval rating sinks below 30 pct amid inflation, controversy over personnel appointments
-
S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok rises to No. 1 in world rankings
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 2nd day