Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon's approval rating sinks to 28 pct 80 days after inauguration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for normalizing S. Korea-U.S. military exercises (Kookmin Daily)

-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered to 5 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered to 5 from 2025 (Segye Times)

-- Public firms face 10 pct budget cut, 30,000 fewer new jobs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon's approval rating down to 28 pct amid division in ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Day in the life of physically impaired man during prolonged pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered by 1 yr (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yeoju city cuts water supply to semiconductor cluster, supported by 120 tln won in investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Public firms face job cuts of 30,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)