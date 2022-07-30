Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 30, 2022

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's approval rating sinks to 28 pct 80 days after inauguration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for normalizing S. Korea-U.S. military exercises (Kookmin Daily)
-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered to 5 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered to 5 from 2025 (Segye Times)
-- Public firms face 10 pct budget cut, 30,000 fewer new jobs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon's approval rating down to 28 pct amid division in ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Day in the life of physically impaired man during prolonged pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Elementary school entry age to be lowered by 1 yr (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yeoju city cuts water supply to semiconductor cluster, supported by 120 tln won in investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public firms face job cuts of 30,000 (Korea Economic Daily)
