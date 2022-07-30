Military reports 2,042 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:21 July 30, 2022
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,042 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 210,076, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,492 from the Army, 237 from the Air Force, 118 from the Marine Corps and 93 from the Navy.
There were also 84 from units under the direct control of the ministry, five from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, eight from the ministry and five others.
Currently, 11,288 military personnel are under treatment.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
