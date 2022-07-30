(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains pounded the southern resort island of Jeju on Saturday as this year's fifth typhoon, Songda, passed by the waters south of the island, the weather agency said. But there were no reports of damage from downpours and strong winds.
As of 9:25 p.m., the heavy rain alert was issued to mountainous areas on the island, and warnings for downpours took effect for other areas, according to the Jeju provincial government and the regional weather agency.
Rains of up to 206 millimeters had soaked Mount Halla on the island, the highest peak in South Korea, as of 9 p.m.
Access to paths leading to the mountain was denied due to downpours and strong winds.
The operations of passenger ships linking Jeju to other islands were suspended. But flight services were operating normally despite warnings of strong winds issued across Jeju Island.
As of 3 p.m., the typhoon had moved in a northwestern direction at a speed of 26 km per hour near the seas 330 kilometers east of China's Shanghai.
It is expected to travel near the waters some 260 km northeast of Shanghai at around 3 p.m. Sunday, bringing it the closest to Jeju.
The typhoon is forecast to bring rains of up to 300 mm to Jeju until Monday, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, a scorching heat wave gripped Seoul and many parts of the country Saturday, except for the southern island of Jeju and other southern regions under the influence of Songda.
Seoul saw the daily temperature ceiling reach 36.1 C, with the temperature in five districts of the capital, including the western Gangseo Ward, rising over 37 C, according to
Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, had seen the temperature reach 38.2 C as of 3:50 p.m.
