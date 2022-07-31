N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea had no additional suspected COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Sunday.
"No new fever cases were reported" over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 176 are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
