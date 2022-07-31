Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 July 31, 2022

SEOUL, Jul. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/26 Rain 70

Incheon 29/26 Rain 70

Suwon 30/26 Rain 70

Cheongju 29/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/26 Rain 80

Jeju 32/26 Rain 60

Daegu 29/25 Rain 70

Busan 29/26 Rain 80

