Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 July 31, 2022
SEOUL, Jul. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/26 Rain 70
Incheon 29/26 Rain 70
Suwon 30/26 Rain 70
Cheongju 29/26 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/26 Rain 80
Jeju 32/26 Rain 60
Daegu 29/25 Rain 70
Busan 29/26 Rain 80
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) Elementary school entry age to be lowered to five
-
Yoon receives credentials of new U.S. ambassador to Seoul