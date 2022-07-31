Military reports 1,289 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:35 July 31, 2022
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,289 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 211,365.
The new cases included 920 from the Army, 140 from the Air Force, 102 from the Navy and 71 from the Marine Corps, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
There were also 52 from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry, it said.
(END)
