Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Trases is approaching the southern resort island of Jeju, packing maximum winds of 18 meters per second, the weather agency said Sunday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted the typhoon to move the closest to the island around Monday.
The season's sixth typhoon is forecast to pass 140 kilometers south of the island at around noon Monday and weaken to a tropical depression, the weather agency said.
Heavy rains pounded Jeju on Saturday as this year's fifth typhoon, Songda, passed by the waters south of the island, but there were no reports of damage from downpours and strong winds.
