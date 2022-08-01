N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 3rd day: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the third consecutive day, according to its state media Monday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 144 are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases at 73,589; serious cases hit 2-month high
-
Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats