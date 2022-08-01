(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on August 1)

The so-called "shot-at-insiders" text message scandal is also dealing a blow to Yoon's public image and putting the ruling party in disarray. On Sunday, the People Party Party's acting chair and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he has tendered his resignation as acting chief, hours after Rep. Cho Su-jin stepped down as a member of the Supreme Council, calling on the party and the presidential office to make a "complete overhaul." The move came two days after Rep. Bae Hyun-jin announced her intention to resign. The departure of the two lawmakers was seen as a protest against the leadership of Kweon as well as the text message Yoon had sent to Kweon.