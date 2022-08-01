(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on August 1)

We should take seriously what Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday: The U.S. rate hike is expected to have a considerable effect on the export-oriented Korean economy and people's lives. There were three times when the U.S. interest rate surpassed Korea's. The last case happened between 2018 and 2020 when 7 trillion won ($5.3 billion) of foreign capital flowed out of the country amid the won's weakness and a plunge in stock prices. It is not the time for the country to only hope that the Fed's move will have a limited impact on the local financial market, as Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said. Make thorough preparations for any consequences of soaring inflation and monetary tightening.

