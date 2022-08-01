'Hansan' tops 2 mln admissions; 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpasses 7 mln
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korean historical film "Hansan: Rising Dragon" has topped a cumulative 2 million admissions over the weekend, box office data showed Monday.
The film about a famous naval battle by Adm. Yi Sun-sin drew 1.63 million moviegoers from Friday-Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 2.27 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
"Hansan" became the second Korean-made film to hit the 2 million mark in 2022 after the smash-hit action comedy "The Roundup," which garnered 12.7 million people.
Directed by Kim Han-min of "Roaring Currents" (2014), "Hansan" recounts the Battle of Hansan Island off the southern coast of Korea in July 1592, one of the biggest victories during the Japanese Invasion of Korea (1592-1598).
It is the prequel to the 2014 hit by the same director, which became the most-viewed film of all time in South Korea, seen by more than 17 million people.
"Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun" saw its total attendance reach 7.05 million, by adding 296,000 people over the weekend.
It is expected to soon outnumber the pandemic-era hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021), which posted 7.5 million in attendance.
Since its release on June 22, the American action drama film has remained in the Korean box office for more than a month, racking up 75.2 billion won (US$57.5 million) in revenue.
Starring Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick" is about Capt. Pete Mitchell, who returns to the United States Navy and trains a group of younger aviators for an urgent mission to bomb a foreign country's secret plant.
