Monday's weather forecast

August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 70

Incheon 31/26 Rain 70

Suwon 32/26 Rain 60

Cheongju 33/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 32/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 33/26 Rain 70

Jeonju 32/27 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/26 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Rain 60

Daegu 31/26 Rain 60

Busan 31/26 Sunny 60

