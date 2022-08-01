Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Rain 70
Incheon 31/26 Rain 70
Suwon 32/26 Rain 60
Cheongju 33/26 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 32/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 33/26 Rain 70
Jeonju 32/27 Rain 60
Gwangju 30/26 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Rain 60
Daegu 31/26 Rain 60
Busan 31/26 Sunny 60
