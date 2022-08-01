Seoul shares open lower as tech stocks decline
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Monday on a decline in major tech stocks amid global recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.14 points, or 0.33 percent, to trade at 2,443.36 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Eyes are on whether the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive in raising rates following an aggressive 0.75-percentage point hike in the benchmark interest rates.
Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 132 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding individuals' stock purchases valued at 128 billion won.
Tech stocks were lead decliners, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics falling 1.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declining 1 percent and LG Electronics Co. shedding 0.6 percent.
State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. also fell 1.3 percent. No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. dropped 0.3 percent, and leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. declined 0.8 percent.
Among gainers, No. 2 carrier Asiana Airlines Inc. rose 0.3 percent, Korea Aerospace Industries Co., the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, jumped 1.8 percent, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. was up 2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,305.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.75 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases at 73,589; serious cases hit 2-month high
-
Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
-
Gyeonggi vice governor tenders resignation after allegedly throwing glass at local councilor