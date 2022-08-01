Yoon to send special envoy to Colombian president's inauguration
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will send a special envoy to the inauguration of incoming Colombian President Gustavo Petro and deliver his wish to work closely with the new government, Yoon's office said Monday.
The delegation, headed by Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the ruling People Power Party, will attend the inauguration ceremony on Aug. 7 and extend Yoon's congratulations.
"President Yoon will deliver his special congratulations on the inauguration of President Petro through the delegation," the presidential office said in a statement.
The delegation will also deliver a letter from Yoon to the new Colombian president and express Yoon's expectation for deepening bilateral ties as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, the presidential office said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Interior minister likens collective police protest to military coup
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
-
Gyeonggi vice governor tenders resignation after allegedly throwing glass at local councilor