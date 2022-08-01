Pan Ocean Q2 net profit up 146.8 pct to 224.8 bln won
All News 10:47 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Pan Ocean Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 224.8 billion won (US$172.2 million), up 146.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 238.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 112 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 52.4 percent to 1.72 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 178.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Interior minister likens collective police protest to military coup
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
-
Gyeonggi vice governor tenders resignation after allegedly throwing glass at local councilor