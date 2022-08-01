F&F Q2 net income up 118 pct to 69.2 bln won
All News 11:00 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 69.2 billion won (US$53 million), up 118 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 95 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 88.4 percent to 371.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Interior minister likens collective police protest to military coup
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Songda brings heavy rains to Jeju Island
-
Typhoon Trases approaches Jeju
-
Gyeonggi vice governor tenders resignation after allegedly throwing glass at local councilor