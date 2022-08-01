The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.38 2.37
2-M 2.50 2.50
3-M 2.63 2.65
6-M 3.06 3.06
12-M 3.54 3.58
