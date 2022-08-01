Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will hold a beauty fair next month to showcase the latest local brands and advances made in the industry, officials said Monday.
The Seoul Beauty Week, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will kick off on Sept. 30 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul for a three-day run.
It is the first program as part of Seoul Beauty Month, which will be carried out across the city for the whole month of October.
The event will invite various beauty experts, including renowned makeup artists, for lectures and tips on the latest trends, the government said.
A number of emerging beauty brands will be picked and given an opportunity to work together with industry leaders, such as French cosmetics giant L'Oreal Inc., officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
