Military reports 971 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:12 August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 971 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 212,336, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 713 from the Army, 122 from the Air Force and 54 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 51 cases from the Navy and 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 10,985 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

