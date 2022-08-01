Military reports 971 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 971 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 212,336, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 713 from the Army, 122 from the Air Force and 54 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 51 cases from the Navy and 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 10,985 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Most Saved
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
-
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats