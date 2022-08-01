Green Cross Q2 net income up 45.3 pct to 10.9 bln won
All News 14:30 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 10.9 billion won (US$8.3 million), up 45.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 13.1 billion won, up 18 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to 423.2 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 10.5 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
