S. Korean major news events of 2021 summarized in Yonhap's new almanac
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency on Monday published an English-language almanac summarizing major news events and policies that occurred in and were related to South Korea in 2021.
The Korea Annual 2022, the sole English-language almanac published in South Korea, chronicles last year's major news stories in the areas of politics, economics, society, culture and sports. It also contains a section dedicated to events in North Korea.
Yonhap, South Korea's main newswire, annually publishes the single-volume almanac to offer accurate and in-depth information on Korea to foreign government organs, international organizations and businesses, diplomatic missions and observers of Korea-related news and developments.
The latest version of the almanac covers events like President Yoon Suk-yeol's victory in the presidential election, the deaths of two former presidents, and overheated speculation in the local property, stock and cryptocurrency markets.
It also features the global reception of Korean pop culture led by BTS and "Squid Game."
The North Korea section contains news on the North's political, economic, social, educational and sports events, as well as articles on developments in inter-Korean relations.
Published in handbook form, the 504-page almanac includes a chronology of Korea and explanations on key figures of 2020. Photos from major events are also included.
