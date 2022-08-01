Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings swings to red in Q2

All News 15:29 August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 29.7 billion won (US$22.8 million), turning from a profit of 450.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 24.2 percent on-year to 59 billion won. Sales increased 152.9 percent to 1.46 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!