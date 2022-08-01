DL Holdings swings to red in Q2
All News 15:29 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 29.7 billion won (US$22.8 million), turning from a profit of 450.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 24.2 percent on-year to 59 billion won. Sales increased 152.9 percent to 1.46 trillion won.
(END)
