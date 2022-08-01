GM Korea's July sales jump 36 pct on exports
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales jumped 36 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.
GM Korea sold 26,066 vehicles in July, up from 19,215 units a year ago despite an extended chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 16 percent on-year to 4,117 units last month from 4,886, but exports jumped 53 percent to 21,949 from 14,329 over the cited period on strong demand for the Trailblazer SUV, it said.
From January to July, sales declined 15 percent to 148,822 autos from 173,998 a year earlier.
In a two-track brand strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Its lineup is composed of four locally assembled models -- the Spark mini car, the Malibu sedan, and the Trailblazer and Trax SUVs -- and five imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs.
Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand.
GM Korea plans to launch the GMC brand in the second half, with the Sierra Denali set to be released as the brand's launch model in the Korean market.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
-
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats