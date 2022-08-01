KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 97,100 DN 800
DOOSAN 70,700 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,400 UP 100
KIA CORP. 80,400 DN 800
DL 68,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 547,000 DN 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,500 UP 2,000
Boryung 11,200 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 DN 200
Shinsegae 217,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 273,500 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 81,100 0
SGBC 54,300 UP 400
Meritz Insurance 34,100 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,100 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 650
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 100
Yuhan 57,200 DN 600
SLCORP 30,900 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 114,500 DN 2,000
Daewoong 28,150 DN 100
TaekwangInd 896,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,770 UP 100
KAL 25,100 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,570 UP 225
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 100
Daesang 21,750 DN 50
DB HiTek 44,750 DN 250
CJ 78,600 DN 1,200
LX INT 33,200 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 1,775 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 13,100 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 42,250 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,800 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 DN 350
Kogas 36,500 DN 700
Hanwha 27,800 UP 250
