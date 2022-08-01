AmoreG 36,450 DN 450

HyundaiMtr 196,000 0

KCC 302,000 UP 10,500

SKBP 78,500 UP 500

Hyosung 75,800 DN 900

LOTTE 37,250 DN 100

GCH Corp 20,550 DN 50

LotteChilsung 168,000 DN 9,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,770 UP 40

POSCO Holdings 240,000 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 60,600 0

SamsungElec 61,300 DN 100

NHIS 9,850 DN 100

DongwonInd 222,500 DN 2,000

LS 59,400 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES135000 UP10000

GC Corp 171,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 30,000 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 583,000 UP 14,000

KPIC 126,500 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,540 DN 50

SKC 140,500 UP 4,500

GS Retail 24,950 UP 400

Ottogi 446,500 DN 3,000

MERITZ SECU 4,805 DN 45

HtlShilla 72,700 UP 900

Hanmi Science 40,850 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 142,500 0

Hanssem 56,600 DN 800

F&F 160,000 UP 10,500

KSOE 86,400 UP 1,700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 UP 350

MS IND 18,950 UP 650

OCI 123,500 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 57,800 DN 200

KorZinc 487,000 UP 9,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,820 UP 200

HyundaiMipoDock 95,000 UP 5,100

IS DONGSEO 40,700 UP 400

S-Oil 91,900 UP 100

(MORE)