KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 01, 2022

AmoreG 36,450 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 196,000 0
KCC 302,000 UP 10,500
SKBP 78,500 UP 500
Hyosung 75,800 DN 900
LOTTE 37,250 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,550 DN 50
LotteChilsung 168,000 DN 9,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,770 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 240,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 60,600 0
SamsungElec 61,300 DN 100
NHIS 9,850 DN 100
DongwonInd 222,500 DN 2,000
LS 59,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES135000 UP10000
GC Corp 171,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 30,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 583,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 126,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,540 DN 50
SKC 140,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 24,950 UP 400
Ottogi 446,500 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 4,805 DN 45
HtlShilla 72,700 UP 900
Hanmi Science 40,850 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 142,500 0
Hanssem 56,600 DN 800
F&F 160,000 UP 10,500
KSOE 86,400 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 UP 350
MS IND 18,950 UP 650
OCI 123,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,800 DN 200
KorZinc 487,000 UP 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,820 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 95,000 UP 5,100
IS DONGSEO 40,700 UP 400
S-Oil 91,900 UP 100
(MORE)

