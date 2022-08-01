KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 357,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 UP 2,000
HMM 25,200 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 68,200 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 131,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 227,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 64,500 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 100
ZINUS 47,700 UP 300
Hanchem 225,000 UP 5,500
DWS 55,300 UP 900
KEPCO 22,050 DN 300
SamsungSecu 34,550 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 300
SKTelecom 53,600 0
HyundaiElev 28,300 UP 150
S-1 62,700 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,100 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,550 DN 5
Hanon Systems 10,700 UP 50
SK 218,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,900 DN 400
Handsome 30,950 DN 150
IBK 9,340 DN 50
NAVER 259,000 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,900 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 25,250 DN 50
SamsungEng 19,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,660 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 450
KT 38,350 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30350 DN350
LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 100
LG Uplus 12,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,900 DN 800
COWAY 62,700 DN 1,400
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats