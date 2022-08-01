LG Innotek 357,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 UP 2,000

HMM 25,200 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 68,200 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 131,000 UP 1,500

Mobis 227,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 64,500 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 UP 1,400

Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 100

ZINUS 47,700 UP 300

Hanchem 225,000 UP 5,500

DWS 55,300 UP 900

KEPCO 22,050 DN 300

SamsungSecu 34,550 DN 450

KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 300

SKTelecom 53,600 0

HyundaiElev 28,300 UP 150

S-1 62,700 DN 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 58,100 UP 1,100

KUMHOTIRE 3,550 DN 5

Hanon Systems 10,700 UP 50

SK 218,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 27,900 DN 400

Handsome 30,950 DN 150

IBK 9,340 DN 50

NAVER 259,000 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 93,900 DN 1,500

DONGSUH 25,250 DN 50

SamsungEng 19,800 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 1,500

PanOcean 5,660 UP 10

SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 450

KT 38,350 UP 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30350 DN350

LOTTE TOUR 11,800 UP 100

LG Uplus 12,500 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 59,900 DN 800

COWAY 62,700 DN 1,400

(MORE)