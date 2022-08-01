KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,100 DN 800
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 18,750 0
Doosanfc 33,750 UP 850
LG Display 15,200 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,800 UP 950
COSMAX 68,400 DN 700
KIWOOM 81,600 DN 2,900
DSME 20,600 UP 750
HDSINFRA 5,670 UP 100
DWEC 5,300 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,850 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 38,900 UP 650
LG H&H 788,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 613,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 66,500 UP 900
Kakao 74,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,900 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 0
Celltrion 187,500 DN 2,500
NCsoft 373,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 20,350 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 183,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 DN 100
KIH 62,300 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 DN 300
Hansae 16,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,215 DN 90
KBFinancialGroup 47,950 DN 500
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 30,200 DN 200
FOOSUNG 19,050 UP 550
GS 40,850 DN 800
SK Innovation 186,000 DN 1,500
LIG Nex1 86,700 DN 1,300
POONGSAN 27,550 DN 150
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 150
(MORE)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
-
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats