KT&G 81,100 DN 800

Kangwonland 25,700 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 18,750 0

Doosanfc 33,750 UP 850

LG Display 15,200 DN 100

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,800 UP 950

COSMAX 68,400 DN 700

KIWOOM 81,600 DN 2,900

DSME 20,600 UP 750

HDSINFRA 5,670 UP 100

DWEC 5,300 UP 50

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,850 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 38,900 UP 650

LG H&H 788,000 UP 9,000

LGCHEM 613,000 UP 10,000

KEPCO E&C 66,500 UP 900

Kakao 74,000 DN 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,900 DN 650

LGELECTRONICS 94,400 0

Celltrion 187,500 DN 2,500

NCsoft 373,000 UP 500

TKG Huchems 20,350 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 183,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 DN 100

KIH 62,300 DN 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 DN 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 DN 300

Hansae 16,700 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,215 DN 90

KBFinancialGroup 47,950 DN 500

AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 30,200 DN 200

FOOSUNG 19,050 UP 550

GS 40,850 DN 800

SK Innovation 186,000 DN 1,500

LIG Nex1 86,700 DN 1,300

POONGSAN 27,550 DN 150

Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 150

