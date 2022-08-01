KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 57,600 UP 2,100
GKL 14,250 DN 100
KOLON IND 55,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 307,500 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 39,700 DN 600
Meritz Financial 25,900 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 40
emart 106,500 DN 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 0
PIAM 37,600 UP 400
HANJINKAL 60,700 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 500
DoubleUGames 41,700 DN 550
MANDO 57,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 878,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,400 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,300 UP 250
Netmarble 69,900 DN 2,200
KRAFTON 243,000 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 UP 600
ORION 97,800 DN 2,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,100 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 DN 400
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 106,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 12,150 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 316,000 DN 28,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,000 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 14,250 0
SKBS 123,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 150
KakaoBank 30,800 DN 100
HYBE 173,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 83,300 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 419,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 41,300 UP 750
kakaopay 61,100 DN 1,800
K Car 19,550 UP 450
SKSQUARE 42,450 DN 300
(END)
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
FM says S. Korea-Japan summit feasible when forced labor issues are resolved
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
-
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.
-
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs agree to beef up policy, military measures to counter N.K. nuke threats