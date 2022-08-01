Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 August 01, 2022

CSWIND 57,600 UP 2,100
GKL 14,250 DN 100
KOLON IND 55,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 307,500 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 39,700 DN 600
Meritz Financial 25,900 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 40
emart 106,500 DN 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,850 0
PIAM 37,600 UP 400
HANJINKAL 60,700 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 500
DoubleUGames 41,700 DN 550
MANDO 57,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 878,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,400 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,300 UP 250
Netmarble 69,900 DN 2,200
KRAFTON 243,000 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 UP 600
ORION 97,800 DN 2,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,100 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 DN 400
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 106,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 12,150 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 316,000 DN 28,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,000 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 14,250 0
SKBS 123,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 150
KakaoBank 30,800 DN 100
HYBE 173,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 83,300 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 419,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 41,300 UP 750
kakaopay 61,100 DN 1,800
K Car 19,550 UP 450
SKSQUARE 42,450 DN 300
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!