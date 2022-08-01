S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 1, 2022
All News 16:39 August 01, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.924 2.902 +2.2
2-year TB 3.093 3.052 +4.1
3-year TB 3.081 3.009 +7.2
10-year TB 3.184 3.127 +5.7
2-year MSB 3.077 3.008 +6.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.043 3.969 +7.4
91-day CD 2.730 2.730 0.0
