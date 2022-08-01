New U.N. rapporteur vows to improve N.K. human rights situation
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The new U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights highlighted her commitment Monday to finding "effective ways" to enhance the country's rights situation apparently worsened by its pandemic-driven restrictions.
Elizabeth Salmon made the remarks in a statement as she started her term Monday, succeeding Tomas Ojea Quintana.
"It is well known that the human rights situation in the DPRK has become more difficult during the past two and a half years due to the severe measures taken to address the Covid-19 pandemic," she said in the statement. DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
"It is urgent to find effective ways to bring relief and humanitarian assistance and dialogue and cooperation to improve the human rights situation to the country," she added.
Salmon said that she plans to visit South Korea as soon as possible and present her first report that will lay out her short and mid-term objectives to the U.N. General Assembly in October.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) DP lawmaker says repatriated N.K. fishermen were not headed to S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Opposition accuses gov't of 'administrative coup' over police bureau plan
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold Pacific Dragon missile defense exercise
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
-
BLACKPINK to formally release new album in Sept., begin world tour in Oct.