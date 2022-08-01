University clears first lady of academic misconduct
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A university on Monday cleared First Lady Kim Keon-hee of plagiarism after a monthslong probe into in her academic papers.
Kookmin University in Seoul conducted an investigation into Kim's four research papers over allegations of misconduct raised last year.
Kim earned her PhD in design at the university in 2008.
The university said its investigating committee concluded her doctoral dissertation and two other papers "constitute neither plagiarism nor research misconduct that seriously deviates from the range normally accepted in the academic disciplines."
As for the remaining paper, it was impossible to verify whether there had been misconduct, the school said.
