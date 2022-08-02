Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 4th day: state media

All News 06:18 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fourth consecutive day, according to its state media Tuesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Monday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 95 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

In this file photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on June 10, 2022, North Korean health officials carry out disinfection work at Pyongyang International Airport in the North's capital. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

