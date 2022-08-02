N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 4th day: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fourth consecutive day, according to its state media Tuesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Monday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 95 are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
