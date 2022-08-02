Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to rethink lowering elementary school entry age amid backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea logs trade deficit for 4 consecutive months, 1st time in 14 yrs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Home purchases decline 70 pct even among 50 most popular apartment complexes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Consecutive trade deficits shake S. Korean economy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Those born in 2020 likely to experience heat waves in their lives 12 times longer than those born in 1960: study (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea sees comeback of foreigners after pandemic, notably startup aspirants (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consecutive trade deficits for 4 months; second-half outlook even dimmer (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP decides to switch to 'emergency committee system' but now divided over how (Hankyoreh)
-- Confusion deepens as gov't abruptly pulls back from lowering elementary school entry age (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea trapped in consecutive trade deficits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics pushing for full automation of key global factories starting as early as 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fourth consecutive monthly trade deficit reported (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trade deficit hits 66-year high (Korea Herald)
-- Upcoming combined military drill to raise inter-Korean tensions (Korea Times)
(END)
-
