Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to rethink lowering elementary school entry age amid backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea logs trade deficit for 4 consecutive months, 1st time in 14 yrs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Home purchases decline 70 pct even among 50 most popular apartment complexes (Donga Ilbo)

-- Consecutive trade deficits shake S. Korean economy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Those born in 2020 likely to experience heat waves in their lives 12 times longer than those born in 1960: study (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea sees comeback of foreigners after pandemic, notably startup aspirants (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Consecutive trade deficits for 4 months; second-half outlook even dimmer (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PPP decides to switch to 'emergency committee system' but now divided over how (Hankyoreh)

-- Confusion deepens as gov't abruptly pulls back from lowering elementary school entry age (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea trapped in consecutive trade deficits (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics pushing for full automation of key global factories starting as early as 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)

