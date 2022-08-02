Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 August 02, 2022

Aug. 3

1983 - Samsung Electronics Co. declares it is the world's third firm to develop 64K dynamic random access memory (DRAM) after companies in the United States and Japan.

2005 - A Seoul National University research team, led by Hwang Woo-suk, announces the cloning of a dog, which was independently verified through genetic testing. The dog, an Afghan hound, was named Snuppy.

2013 - Kim Euong-yong, a renowned South Korea pro baseball manager, logs his 1,500th victory in the Hanwha Eagles' 4-2 win over the NC Dinos.

(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!