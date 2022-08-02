Today in Korean history
Aug. 3
1983 - Samsung Electronics Co. declares it is the world's third firm to develop 64K dynamic random access memory (DRAM) after companies in the United States and Japan.
2005 - A Seoul National University research team, led by Hwang Woo-suk, announces the cloning of a dog, which was independently verified through genetic testing. The dog, an Afghan hound, was named Snuppy.
2013 - Kim Euong-yong, a renowned South Korea pro baseball manager, logs his 1,500th victory in the Hanwha Eagles' 4-2 win over the NC Dinos.
