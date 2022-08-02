Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 02, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/26 Rain 60
Incheon 29/26 Rain 60
Suwon 30/26 Rain 60
Cheongju 32/27 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 33/26 Rain 70
Jeonju 33/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/26 Rain 60
Jeju 33/28 Rain 60
Daegu 33/26 Rain 60
Busan 30/26 Rain 60
(END)
