SK Networks Q2 net profit down 33.8 pct to 26.1 bln won

All News 09:39 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 26.1 billion won (US$20 million), down 33.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 37.7 billion won, up 38.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.7 percent to 2.14 trillion won.
