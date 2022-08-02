Hyundai to ship 27 hydrogen trucks to Germany
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will ship 27 hydrogen-powered trucks to Germany in its second European export deal for the zero-emission commercial car.
Hyundai will supply 27 Xcient hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks to seven German companies. The German firms will receive local government subsidies for environment-friendly commercial cars, the company said in a statement.
The company said it plans to gradually begin delivering the Xcient trucks later this year.
Previously, the South Korean carmaker delivered 47 hydrogen trucks to 23 companies in Switzerland from 2020 through June 2022.
Based on the deals, Hyundai aims to promote its hydrogen trucks in European markets, such as Austria, France, Denmark and the Netherlands, the statement said.
(END)
