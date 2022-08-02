Amid K League success, ex-Barca player Lee Seung-woo linked with Scottish club Hearts

The diminutive player, listed at 173 centimeters and 63 kilograms, showed a bit of his feisty streak against Gangwon FC on July 16. He received a direct red card for elbowing an opposing defender, Kim Jin-ho, while jostling for position before a corner kick. A video review and some decent acting by Kim conspired to send Lee off the pitch, though Lee did prove to the rest of the K League that he won't be pushed around so easily.