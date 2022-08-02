'Bikini biker couple' under police probe
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Police are investigating a man who drove a motorcycle without a shirt in southern Seoul over the weekend and a woman who was sitting behind him in a bikini, officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is mulling over the possibility of bringing the charge of overexposure against the "bikini biker couple" under the Minor Offenses Act, the officials said.
The police action came after various online communities were flooded Sunday with eyewitness accounts of a shirtless man and a bikini-clad woman riding in a motorcycle in the rain in southern Seoul and adjacent areas. Both were wearing helmets.
The man known to be a YouTuber with about 19,000 subscribers has reportedly told a local media outlet that he just wanted to show how he enjoys riding a motorcycle freely, adding the speed was maintained at 20 to 30 kph at that time.
Police officials said they are now in the stage of reviewing the law regarding the case.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
