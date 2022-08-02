Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(3rd LD) Inflation at near 24-year high in July; another rate hike looms
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in almost 24 years in July due mainly to high energy and food prices, data showed Tuesday, raising expectations that the central bank will again raise the policy rate to tame inflation.
Consumer prices soared 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 6 percent on-year spike in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
(LEAD) Ruling party to hold nat'l committee to decide on transition to emergency leadership
SEOUL -- The Supreme Council of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Tuesday to convene a meeting of the party's national committee to discuss switching to an emergency leadership system after breaking up the current leadership.
Four out of seven Supreme Council members voted for the motion to convene a national committee meeting, party spokesperson Park Hyeung-soo said. Approval by the national committee is necessary for the party to shift to the "emergency committee system."
(2nd LD) New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases sharply rose to over 110,000 on Tuesday as a highly infectious omicron variant has fueled a surge of new infections.
The country added 111,789 new COVID-19 infections, including 568 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,932,439, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korean defense chief to visit Australia for talks on arms industry cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is set to depart for Australia on Tuesday for talks with his Australian counterpart on arms industry cooperation and regional security, his ministry said.
Lee plans to meet Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Canberra on Thursday to discuss two-way defense cooperation as part of follow-up measures to the summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held on the margins of a NATO summit in Madrid in June.
(LEAD) Police bureau officially comes into being
SEOUL -- A police bureau came officially into being at the interior ministry Tuesday, marking the first time in 31 years for the ministry to have an organization overseeing the law enforcement agency.
The bureau's establishment came after some front-line police officers protested strongly against the envisioned organization that they claim would put police under political influence and compromise their political neutrality.
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has said there could be a way to allow members of K-pop supergroup BTS to perform overseas while carrying out their mandatory military service.
Lee made the remark during a parliamentary defense committee meeting Monday, saying the issue can be handled without breaching the principle of "fairness and equity."
S. Korean Premier Leaguer Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in friendly
SEOUL -- Wolverhamton Wanderers' South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan spoke up against racism Tuesday, some 24 hours after being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a preseason friendly in Portugal.
"We are all the same human beings. We all need to have a mature attitude on enjoying sports," Hwang wrote on his Instagram page. "I really hope today could be the last day of people's suffering from racism. Not only in sport. But everywhere. No to racism."
