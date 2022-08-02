Military reports 1,704 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:01 August 02, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,704 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 214,036, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,106 from the Army, 229 from the Air Force, 123 from the Navy and 121 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 115 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 10 cases from the ministry.
Currently, 9,777 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation
-
(LEAD) Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(2nd LD) Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5