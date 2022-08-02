Ssangyong C&E Q2 net profit down 45.6 pct to 39 bln won
All News 15:14 August 02, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong C&E Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 39 billion won (US$29.8 million), down 45.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 34.4 percent on-year to 52 billion won. Sales increased 16.9 percent to 486.3 billion won.
(END)
