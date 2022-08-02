Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyong C&E Q2 net profit down 45.6 pct to 39 bln won

All News 15:14 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong C&E Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 39 billion won (US$29.8 million), down 45.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 34.4 percent on-year to 52 billion won. Sales increased 16.9 percent to 486.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!