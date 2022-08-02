Kakao Pay remains in red in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 5.7 billion won (US$4.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 12.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 8.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 22.8 percent to 134.1 billion won.
The operating loss was 142 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
