KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hyosung 74,400 DN 1,400
SGBC 54,100 DN 200
Nongshim 281,000 UP 7,500
Boryung 11,000 DN 200
LOTTE 36,350 DN 900
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,500 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 DN 750
Shinsegae 212,000 DN 5,000
SK hynix 96,500 DN 600
Youngpoong 534,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,700 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,850 DN 150
Kogas 35,850 DN 650
Hanwha 28,550 UP 750
TaekwangInd 892,000 DN 4,000
KAL 25,000 DN 100
LG Corp. 79,800 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,500 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,750 DN 20
Daesang 21,650 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,405 DN 165
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 300
DB HiTek 43,850 DN 900
LX INT 33,350 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 12,700 DN 400
CJ 78,600 0
TaihanElecWire 1,745 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 32,650 UP 250
Meritz Insurance 33,850 DN 250
DL 69,100 UP 600
Yuhan 56,700 DN 500
SLCORP 31,050 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 50
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 800
HITEJINRO 30,700 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 113,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 69,800 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,800 DN 1,300
(MORE)

