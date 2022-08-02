KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 35,150 UP 100
Daewoong 28,050 DN 100
KCC 297,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 76,200 DN 2,300
AmoreG 35,800 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 196,500 UP 500
Ottogi 444,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,710 DN 95
HtlShilla 71,100 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 39,800 DN 1,050
SamsungElecMech 141,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 55,800 DN 800
F&F 160,000 0
GCH Corp 20,250 DN 300
LotteChilsung 170,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,680 DN 90
POSCO Holdings 236,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 60,900 UP 300
SamsungElec 61,700 UP 400
NHIS 9,760 DN 90
DongwonInd 218,500 DN 4,000
LS 59,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES136000 UP1000
GC Corp 168,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 30,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 572,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 124,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 DN 80
SKC 137,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 24,700 DN 250
DL E&C 40,850 DN 450
K Car 22,100 UP 2,550
KSOE 87,300 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,100 DN 50
MS IND 18,950 0
OCI 120,000 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 DN 700
KorZinc 479,500 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 98,500 UP 3,500
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
(LEAD) Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
(2nd LD) Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5