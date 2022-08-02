KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 40,400 DN 300
S-Oil 88,600 DN 3,300
LG Innotek 360,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,000 DN 1,500
HMM 24,850 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 68,900 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 226,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 63,600 DN 900
Hanchem 226,000 UP 1,000
DWS 54,500 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 14,650 DN 250
ZINUS 47,000 DN 700
KEPCO 21,800 DN 250
SamsungSecu 34,100 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 300
SKTelecom 52,800 DN 800
HyundaiElev 28,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 131,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,200 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,550 0
Hanon Systems 10,500 DN 200
SK 214,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,350 DN 550
S-1 62,000 DN 700
Handsome 30,600 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,000 DN 900
IBK 9,300 DN 40
COWAY 63,100 UP 400
DONGSUH 24,800 DN 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,900 DN 2,000
SamsungEng 19,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 0
PanOcean 5,680 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 350
KT 37,700 DN 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29850 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 11,550 DN 250
LG Uplus 12,450 DN 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(2nd LD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
-
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
-
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
-
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
-
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation
-
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
-
(2nd LD) Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5