KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,200 DN 700
KT&G 81,700 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 18,450 DN 300
Doosanfc 32,300 DN 1,450
LG Display 15,200 0
Kangwonland 25,600 DN 100
NAVER 259,000 0
NCsoft 366,500 DN 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,750 DN 1,050
COSMAX 66,800 DN 1,600
KIWOOM 81,500 DN 100
DSME 20,400 DN 200
HDSINFRA 5,820 UP 150
Kakao 71,800 DN 2,200
DWEC 5,210 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 385,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 350
LG H&H 767,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 610,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 2,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 93,500 DN 900
Celltrion 186,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,350 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 183,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,200 DN 1,300
KIH 61,800 DN 500
GS 41,100 UP 250
LIG Nex1 86,700 0
Fila Holdings 30,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,155 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 18,600 DN 450
SK Innovation 180,000 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 27,100 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 47,500 DN 450
