KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 16,300 DN 400
Youngone Corp 39,350 DN 850
CSWIND 57,300 DN 300
GKL 14,550 UP 300
KOLON IND 53,900 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 304,500 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 39,400 DN 300
Meritz Financial 26,100 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,640 DN 110
emart 104,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 37,850 DN 1,000
PIAM 37,550 DN 50
HANJINKAL 61,000 UP 300
CHONGKUNDANG 88,400 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 40,350 DN 1,350
MANDO 57,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 866,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,100 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,050 DN 250
Netmarble 67,200 DN 2,700
KRAFTON 242,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,200 DN 300
ORION 99,300 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,450 DN 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 UP 450
BGF Retail 183,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 102,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 12,600 UP 450
HYOSUNG TNC 318,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 395,000 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 14,350 UP 100
SKBS 121,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 0
KakaoBank 30,350 DN 450
HYBE 165,500 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 81,500 DN 1,800
LG Energy Solution 417,000 DN 2,500
kakaopay 60,900 DN 200
SKSQUARE 41,200 DN 1,250
(END)
BTS' J-Hope closes Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
(LEAD) PPP floor leader apologizes over text conversation with president
Anti-corruption commission chief refuses to buckle under pressure to step down
Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea agree to expand military exercise, resume extended deterrence dialogue
Opposition growing among teachers, parents to gov't plan to lower school entry age to 5
(LEAD) Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation
University clears first lady of academic misconduct
